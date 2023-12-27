Editors’ Picks: Food & Drink

Best Chic Doughnuts: Sunday Morning Bakehouse

Strolling into this Pike & Rose patisserie for an early bite, it’s easy to get distracted by the come-hither croissants in the pastry case, but don’t sleep on the voluptuous doughnuts. The perfectly sized puffs of uber-fresh brioche are filled with the most scrumptious strawberry jelly (or, occasionally, a seasonal flavor), then dusted with sugar. If you couldn’t tell, we have a Sunday kind of love for them.

11869 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, sundaymorningbakehouse.com

Best New Place if Coffee Is Your Love Language: Brew House Coffee

Opened in March 2023, Brew House Coffee quickly became a favorite Kentlands neighborhood place to gather, work and commiserate about the news of the day over coffee—delicious coffee in medium roast and French roast from Rockville-based Quartermaine Coffee Roasters, plus an array of coffee drinks, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. Rather than having a huge shop, owner Laurie Dunn says her design intention was to create a calm, comfortable space to spend time with friends “or to enjoy a glass of wine and read a book.” Brew House also serves local beers, Guinness, Blue Moon, and a variety of wines, cocktails and frozen vodka slushies. The cozy, sit-and-stay-awhile vibe includes a mix of counter, club and table seating inside, plus a couple of outdoor bistro tables. Don’t miss the shelves filled with mugs and T-shirts created by Dunn, most with odes to coffee, such as “Coffee is my love language” and “LESS talkie MORE coffee.” Check the schedule on the Brew House website for trivia nights, sip-and-paint sessions and live music on Fridays.

325 Main St., Gaithersburg, brewhousecoffeekentlands.com

Got the whole fam together for an evening? Head to True Food Kitchen—best of all the outpost at Rio Lakefront, which offers the added bonuses of a playground, carousel and movie theater. The airy restaurant offers plentiful seating punctuated with pops of white, yellow and green. Masterminded by founder and integrative medicine guru Dr. Andrew Weil, the cuisine embraces the restaurant’s motto, “delicious by chefs, nutritious by science.” Case in point: edamame guacamole topped with Chef Matt’s Magical Dust and served with umami crackers. We promise, everyone from your pickiest eater to your growing gourmand will find something to enjoy. Among such standards as pizza, pasta and a grass-fed burger, the children’s menu features dragon fruit lemonade and a colorful chicken teriyaki bowl with rainbow carrots, broccoli, green beans, snap peas and grains. Adults and older children will appreciate the variety of seasonal salads and bowls with add-on proteins, in addition to well-executed mains ranging from wild-caught tuna poke to grilled sustainable salmon.

221 Rio Blvd., Suite 0221, Gaithersburg; 7100 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, truefoodkitchen.com

Roundup: Best Cannabis Dispensaries

Cannabis is now legal in Maryland, and whether you’re in the market for medical or recreational marijuana, a curious newbie or a longtime smoker, these five-star dispensaries will keep you stocked up with weed in whatever form you want.

Rise

At the Silver Spring outpost of the modernist-minded dispensary chain with locations from coast to coast, the ordering process is sleek and streamlined. Shop online in advance or at one of the on-site touch screens, then make your way into the showroom to check out. Chatty, knowledgeable budtenders are happy to share insights on the various products on hand and the best methods for consuming cannabis to address personal needs. Keep an eye on the deals page of the Rise website to access dope specials.

7900 Fenton St., Silver Spring, risecannabis.com

Herbafi

Conveniently located near the Silver Spring Metro and MARC station, there are also parking options for those who come by car. The cozy, calming white-and-chartreuse-toned salesroom is staffed by people well-versed in a sizable inventory and ready to help, whether you’re navigating a medical circumstance or looking for something to enjoy before the next concert at The Fillmore Silver Spring. Frequent customers should enroll in the rewards program, which can yield significant discounts.

8413 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring, herbafi.com

Health for Life

The growing chain, with shops in Arizona, Nevada and Maryland, sports a slick, clean-lined modern industrial vibe. Team members know their stuff, whether a customer is on the hunt for medical-grade cannabis, fun pre-rolls to bring to a barbecue, fresh vape cartridges or CBD gummies to help handle work/life stresses. Plan to visit regularly? Sign up for the cash rewards program packed with benefits. And keep an eye out for vendor pop-ups that provide an opportunity to meet the makers and sample new products.

4909 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda, healthforlifedispensaries.com

Roundup: Best Breakfast Sandwiches

The breakfast sandwich trend has been heating up for years; in 2023, they became the fastest-growing item at fast-food restaurants and convenience stores, according to The Washington Post. But the Egg McMuffin is just the beginning. Here are four spots where the morning sando has gone downright artisanal.

Zinnia

The two-hand, two-napkin Zinnia Breakfast Sandwich is a beast. Built on a toasted English muffin from Hyattsville’s Lyon Bakery, it’s filled out with scrambled organic eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of applewood smoked bacon, maple-sage breakfast sausage, vegan bacon or smooth slices of avocado. For a touch of acid, a few filaments of pickled shallot are slipped in at the end.

9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, eatzinnia.com

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery

Sometimes a simple B.E.C. (bacon, egg and cheese) isn’t enough to kick-start a day. A sandwich with a little more pizzazz is required. On those occasions, order the Short Stack. Tender short ribs braised in red wine and a bouquet of aromatics are complemented with scrambled eggs and sharp white cheddar. Served on a housemade cheddar chive biscuit, it will power you up for whatever lies ahead.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 206B, Chevy Chase, junctionbakery.com

Call Your Mother

Strong New York City corner deli vibes accompany The Royal Palm. An everything bagel schmeared with enough cream cheese to feed a small family, it comes piled high with ribbons of smoked salmon, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, red onion crescents and a smattering of capers that add briny pops to every bite. It’s a brash, in-your-face breakfast sandwich, but what else would you expect from one with roots in the city that never sleeps?

11807 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda; 8804 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, callyourmotherdeli.com

Lapu Lapu

Javier and Jennifer Fernandez, the couple behind Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, a beloved Filipino palace of pork, power this slender breakfast spot offering nine sandwich options. No surprise, but our favorite stars a piggy patty. Built on a pan de sal bun—despite its name, it’s slightly sweet, not salty—made by Javier’s mother and sister at Gwenie’s Pastries in Rockville, the Chorizo features a fried or sunny-side up egg, pepper jack cheese, a swipe of chipotle mayo-esque Lapu Lapu sauce, and a sweet pork chorizo recalling Filipino longanisa sausage.

216 Market St. W, Gaithersburg, lapulapubreakfast.com

Best Vegan Sushi That Won’t Make You Miss Fish: Planta

Plant-based eaters who go out for sushi often have limited ordering options (one-note avocado rolls, we’re looking at you). Now they don’t have to settle for such basic fare. Planta’s vegan rolls and nigiri brim with flavor, pop with freshness and still feel like an indulgence. Case in point: the bestselling Torched & Pressed, compact rectangles of sushi rice crowned with avocado, torched miso mayo and aromatic truffle puree. Another standout is the “ahi” nigiri, featuring citrus soy-brushed dehydrated watermelon coronated with electrifying slivers of ginger and pickled watermelon rind. For crunch and a touch of heat, there’s the Dragon Roll, plump with tempura-fried broccoli and spinach, draped with slender slices of avocado and dappled with spicy unagi sauce. To savor the phenomenal fish-free sushi at a discounted rate, stop by on Mondays after 5 p.m. to enjoy unlimited maki rolls for $27 and $8 sushi rolls.

4910 Elm St., Bethesda, plantarestaurants.com

Best New Gluten-Free Bakery: Josephine GF

A “gluten-free diet” and “indulgence” are far from synonymous. Jean-Charles Essame is hoping to change that. The French native’s wife, Valentine, is gluten-intolerant, and Essame wanted to open a bakery that was 100% safe for her to partake in. However, Essame’s delicacies are easy for anyone to enjoy, whether they’re on a restricted diet or not. Josephine GF, named for the couple’s daughter, sells rustic bread and fun sweets such as cookies and brownies. But the waffles, made with batter that’s both gluten-free and vegan, are the marquee items on the menu. A multitude of fillings and toppings translate into breakfast waffles, savory lunch waffles, and sweet waffles best enjoyed for dessert. The Curry Up! combines hummus with fresh vegetables, raisins, and green chile sauce, but save room for Love You S’mores, with all the flavors of the campfire dessert.

4927A St. Elmo Ave., Bethesda, josephinegf.com

Best Pupusas: Pupuseria Mamá Emilia

The pupusa is an irresistible comfort food: a warm pocket stuffed with melty cheese, fried beans and any manner of meats. Even if you’re already a fan of the snacks, which hail from El Salvador, you’ve probably never tasted anything like the ones at Pupuseria Mamá Emilia. The Rockville eatery, which opened in 2022, is operated by Salvadoran natives who turn out traditional and playful versions with equal aplomb. Pick a pupusa packed with beans and mint, or kale and cheese, or hot peppers with flower buds. There’s even an ode to the Hawaiian pizza (grilled ham, cheese and pineapple). All options ring in under five bucks, and the side order of super-fresh guacamole is worth the extra $3.50.

785 Rockville Pike, Rockville, facebook.com/pupuseriamamaemilia

Roundup: Best Late-Night Happy Hours

Why hightail it to the bar after work, flagging down the server to get in your order before happy hour ends, when you can savor a leisurely (and discounted) feast later in the evening?

The Salt Line

When the clock hits 9:30 p.m. the specials come out to play at this buzzy, breezy New England seafood restaurant. There are half-price oysters, plus markdowns on munchies such as baked pimento crab dip, a hefty double-patty smashburger, and a peekytoe crab roll. On the liquid side of the equation there are beer deals, discounted glasses of house wines, and several cut-rate cocktail offerings, including a Cape Cod-inspired G&T made with tangy cranberry tonic. Available Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m.

to 1 a.m.

7284 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, thesaltline.com

Spanish Diner

José Andrés’ breakfast-centric homage to the down-home cooking of his birthplace brims with brightness and whimsy. The daily “sangria hour” offers guests a chance to savor snack-y bites galore, such as crunchy batons of pan con tomate, ever-changing croquetas, and crispy patatas bravas with aioli and spicy tomato sauce for dunking. Wash it all down with beer, cava, wine and sangria specials. Available daily from 3 p.m. until closing in the bar and lounge only.

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, spanishdiner.com

Clyde’s

Thriving for nearly two decades as a community cornerstone, the beloved Chevy Chase institution and its Rockville outpost have been the sites of countless get-togethers, celebrations and commemorations. Patrons coming in late at night enjoy a shucking awesome deal with oyster happy hour platters running just $14.99 a half-dozen and $26.99 a dozen. Guests at the bar can also access a raft of drink specials: $6 draft beers, house wines and rail drinks, as well as $8 mojitos and mules. Available Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Happy hour specials available only at the bar.)

5441 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 2 Preserve Parkway, Rockville, clydes.com

Dog Haus

Specializing in hot dogs, cold beers and beefy burgers, the indoor biergarten is an ideal spot to catch up with friends while watching the game. The best time to stop by just might be late on Friday night, when the high-energy eatery rolls out a series of specials—from $1 off a pair of cheeseburger sliders and $2 off loaded tots, to $3 off house cocktails and $4 off a half-dozen chopped cheese sliders. Available Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

7904 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 644 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg; 933 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring, doghaus.com

Roundup: Pour Me a Birria!

Don’t call it a trend. Though still relatively new to town, these cheesy tacos with spicy broth are here to stay. Mexico’s equivalent to the French dip sandwich is Instagram-friendly, with juicy cheese pulls and reddish tortillas, so don’t miss the photo op when you try it. These are some of our favorite places to take a dip into the Jalisco-style specialty.

SpicyPoblano

The soup’s the thing at SpicyPoblano. Order a hulking bowl of beef birria consommé infused with a collection of dried chiles for a dusky, subtle burn. It comes with tortillas to help make it a meal, but the flavors also combine in tacos filled with milky, melty Oaxaca cheese. Share a five-taco plate with someone who deserves a little deliciousness in their life, or hoard them for yourself.

20024 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, spicypoblano.com

Taco Bamba

This regional chain is the place to get your goat. Some might say the mulita de birria is the most traditional variety of all. That’s because the soup known as birria, which spawned omnipresent quesabirria tacos, was originally made to reduce an overabundance of goats gifted by the conquistadors. The stretch of the Chihuahua cheese keeps us coming back for more.

1627 Rockville Pike, Rockville, tacobamba.com

Tacos El Pariente

Want more variety with your sanguine-shaded consommé? This trio of food trucks specializes in multiple permutations of beefy birria, including a mightily substantial torta. But the best deal is the $15 birria combo, which includes a taco, quesadilla and tostada on one platter. The hearty meal also comes with lime and salsa to amplify the big flavors.

20220 Frederick Road, Germantown; 7889 Cessna Ave., Gaithersburg; 18000 Georgia Ave., Olney, tacoselparientemd.com

Tacombi

If your tacos come with a special cup emblazoned with the word “birria,” you know the restaurant is serious about its recipe. This chain, which originated in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is just such a place. The spice-suffused brisket melts with Chihuahua cheese inside a pair of freshly made Vista Hermosa corn tortillas. The broth? Beautifully packed

with chile.

4749 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, tacombi.com

Casa Oaxaca

For those who require a tipple with their tacos, there’s no more appealing a destination than this tequila and mezcal bar. But don’t let your focus fall on building up an agave-fueled haze. Not when the beef-filled tacos here are crisped on the griddle into something like a meat-and-cheese halo surrounding the consommé-dyed tortillas.

4905 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda, casaoaxacamd.com

Hippest Kensington Arrival: Babycat Brewery

From the giant outdoor cat mural to purrfect drink names, BabyCat Brewery’s theme is hard to miss. The Kensington establishment opened in late 2022, founded by locals who “knew the area would be perfect for a brewery,” says Kerry Pratt, business manager. “There was a real need for a community gathering space.” BabyCat usually has about a dozen beers on tap, the most popular picks being the Catnip Bender and Kieffer’s Kolsch, Pratt says. BabyCat also offers a few wines, plus mixed drinks dubbed “Cat-Tails” in passion fruit, raspberry ginger and ginger peach. Although the brewery does not offer a dining menu, food trucks are often on-site, and customers can order from The Dish & Dram next door via QR code and have it delivered; you’re also welcome to bring your own food. BabyCat boasts a sizable outdoor space (complete with firepits, picnic tables and Adirondack chairs), plus an upstairs deck for patrons 18 and older. A variety of programming includes weekly trivia.

10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington, babycatbrewery.com

Roundup: Over the Top!

Sometimes, more is more. Since the dawn of social media, diners have been looking to immortalize the most visually impressive meals they can find. This trio of edible delights is sure to fire up your feed.

The Enchilada Burger at Gardenia’s Cafe

An enchilada Salvadoreña is, in itself, worthy of sharing with your followers. The thick masa tortillas are layered with craveable Salvadoran ingredients. At Gardenia Ortega’s beloved cafe and bakery, diners get that on a burger. For a mere $11, the pile of deliciousness includes a juicy Angus patty, guacamole, fresh vegetables and a dousing of homemade red sauce, all presented between two organic fried corn tortillas.

8377 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg, gardeniascafe.com

The Magical Sundae at Charley Prime Foods

An $18 bowl of varied scoops of ice cream may sound like an extravagance, but this aptly titled dessert is meant to be shared. Creamy housemade vanilla, chocolate and strawberry put other Neapolitan-flavored ice cream to shame, but that’s only the beginning of the fun. The segmented plate beneath the ice cream is filled with, as the menu promises, Willy Wonka-style, “all the candies & treats you can imagine.” On a given day, they might include gummy bears, pretzels, marshmallows and more.

9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Suite L9, Gaithersburg, charleyprimefoods.com

The Stairway to Heaven at Gyuzo Japanese BBQ

What’s better than a plate full of wagyu beef? How about a wooden stairway filled with seven different cuts of the luxe meat? That’s exactly what the Wagyu Tenho promises, along with a fanned-out presentation of creamy sea urchin, known in Japan as uni. The parade of fancy flesh starts with slightly lower-cost cuts like American-bred rib fingers. From there, diners work their way through Japanese A5 wagyu prime rib, short rib, tenderloin and striploin. It doesn’t get much more indulgent.

33 Maryland Ave., Suite B, Rockville, gyuzobbq.com

Best Only-in-Maryland Ice Cream Shop: The Charmery

With flavor names that scream Maryland, the ice cream at The Charmery is handcrafted and inventive. The Baltimore-based scoops chainlet came to MoCo in July with the opening of its shop in the new Chevy Chase Lake development. Seven flavors are always available and nine others rotate, with at least one new flavor each week, often created in collaboration with a local chef or artist (of the 16 kinds served on any given day, two are dairy-free). Forever flavors include Old Bay Caramel, which packs a strong caramel punch with hints of the beloved spice blend; Maryland Mud, chocolate ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chips; and dark chocolate ice cream dubbed Tell Tale Chocolate in tribute to Baltimore literary icon Edgar Allan Poe’s story “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Other options have included Shady Grove, peach and apple ice cream with pieces of cobbler mixed in, and Fitzgerald’s Rickey, gin and lime ice cream that’s an homage to the favorite cocktail of writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Charm City for a time and is buried in Rockville. Longtime Baltimore residents Laura and David Alima launched The Charmery in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood in 2013. The Chevy Chase branch looks like a typically cheery ice cream shop—until you step into the bathroom. Done up in a Poe theme—dark gray walls, plaques with quotes by the author, a glowing red heart recessed into a wall, a raven’s back half (the front half is on the other side of the door)—the space is, yes, charming.

8551 Connecticut Ave., Suite B202, Chevy Chase, thecharmery.com

Best Place to Restock Your Home Bar: SW7

We’ll drink to SW7, a small but mighty gift shop in Kensington’s Antique Row that offers powerful potions for getting your party going—or handing over as hostess gifts. Consider tasty simple syrups, such as the store’s proprietary blends of blueberry-lavender, blackberry-sage, sangria mixer or mimosa, for spicing up your cocktail or mocktail. Camp Craft packs all the ingredients for a Flo’rita or cranberry martini into a cute mason jar. The sister-owned shop also offers flavored sugar cubes to enhance Champagne; pick up the elderflower, grapefruit, orange peel or old-fashioned options.

3750 Howard Ave., Kensington, sw7.design

Roundup: The Buzz on Espresso Martinis

The ’90s may have come and gone, but the espresso martini is back and bigger than ever. While we love a brooding blend of espresso, coffee liqueur and vodka, high-quality ingredients and subtle modifications to the traditional recipe offer a welcome refinement in flavor. Here are four options to try around town.

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse

Creamy comes to mind the moment your lips hit the lather of the Flatliner Martini at J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in Silver Spring. Ketel One vodka and freshly pressed espresso are combined with Baileys Irish Cream as well as Frangelico—the Italian liqueur derived from hazelnuts, cocoa, coffee and vanilla—in this indulgent elixir. Pair yours with the chocolate pots de crème from the dessert menu for a real treat.

8606 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, jhollingers.com

Julii

Chocolate lovers will delight in the mocha-infused martini at Julii in North Bethesda. The secret to this fetching concoction topped with a trio of espresso beans? A housemade blend of chocolate and coffee. Longtime bartender Carlos Rodriguez expertly combines the proprietary mocha with Tito’s vodka and Kahlúa before pouring it into a liquid nitrogen-chilled coupe and topping the froth with a dusting of freshly grated dark chocolate.

11915 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, julii.com

Opal

You may need to wait in line to nab a seat at the bar at Opal, a coastal American favorite in Chevy Chase, D.C., but it’s worth it for the citrus-y spin on the classic espresso martini. In addition to vodka, cold brew and orange essence, the inky coupe contains Licor 43. This golden-hued Spanish liqueur is made from a blend of 43 herbs and spices, imbuing the cocktail with warm notes of vanilla, cinnamon and orange.

5534 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., opal-dc.com

Yard House

Best known for its vast selection of draft beer, Yard House, a restaurant and bar in Gaithersburg, also makes a mean espresso martini. The blackish cocktail topped with a dusting of cocoa powder may appear ordinary at first glance, but its top-notch ingredients are anything but. First up is Wheatley vodka, a small-batch spirit with a slight hint of vanilla. It’s accompanied by freshly brewed espresso as well as Caffè Borghetti, an authentic Italian espresso-flavored liqueur.

211 Rio Blvd., Gaithersburg, yardhouse.com

Most Fun New Research Facility: The Crossvines

The Crossvines is expanding Maryland’s wine industry, one grapevine at a time. When Keith Miller, CEO of the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, met with Marc Elrich, he asked about ideas the county councilmember (now county executive) had for his organization. According to Miller, Elrich offered one word: “Wine.” Ten years later, The Crossvines opened—a combination vineyard, laboratory and educational program that partners with University of Maryland Extension. “At this research facility, we give winemakers the guidance to cultivate the style of wine they want, then make their wines here,” Miller says. “Now anyone who wants to start a wine label can develop their own brand.” The Crossvines is located on the campus of The Crossvines golf course in the heart of Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve. While The Crossvines is expanding Maryland’s wine industry behind the scenes, most people just come to enjoy a meal at the Farmhouse Bistro, tour the winemaking facility and sample flights in the tasting room. Let’s raise a glass to more Maryland wines.

16601 W. Willard Road, Poolesville, crossvines.com

Best Use of Burrata: Andy’s Pizza

There’s nothing quite like burrata. Native to Puglia in Southern Italy, the spherical cheese is an edible surprise. Its tender mozzarella exterior hides ultra-creamy stracciatella, which spills out seductively when the white globe is pierced. With a buttery, fresh milk taste, it possesses an indulgent decadence, so its presence takes any dish to new heights. Case in point: the classic Margherita at New York-style slice shop Andy’s Pizza with a sturdy-yet-foldable golden crust topped with tangy red sauce, mozzarella, shredded Parmesan, fresh basil leaves and a glistening drizzle of olive oil. When burrata is added to the equation, the pie soars from classic to iconic. Suddenly there are richer, deeper flavors, and a smooth new texture at play. It’s extra in all the right ways.

4600 East West Highway, Bethesda, eatandyspizza.com

Most Stylish Brunch Buffet: Citizens & Culture

All-you-can-eat breakfast joints, by their very nature, have historically tended to value quantity over quality. Not at Citizens & Culture, which dishes up delicacies such as lemon blueberry pancakes, applewood-smoked bacon, shrimp and grits, brioche French toast sticks and potato hash every weekend. The Silver Spring restaurant and event space opened in the spring of 2023 and boasts a spacious bar and numerous large television screens, making it a welcoming neighborhood hangout. From gold utensils and neon signage to high ceilings and lush greenery, the modern industrial space is very much a vibe. Brunch is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reservations are available on OpenTable. Note that beverages and eggs are not included in the $35 buffet charge, and kids younger than 6 eat free.

8113 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, citizensculture.com