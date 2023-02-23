A new mixed-use building in downtown Bethesda, slated for up to 350 multi-family dwelling units and up to 15,000 square feet of non-residential uses, has been approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board.

The property, called 8001 Wisconsin Ave., will extend over 2.74 acres on the block bounded by Wisconsin Avenue, Highland Avenue, West Virginia Avenue and Tilbury Street, which falls in the northern part of the 2017 Bethesda Downtown Sector Plan. A Citibank branch is currently on the site.

On Jan. 26., the board approved the plans, which include up to 375,000 square feet of mixed-use development, comprising 360,000 square feet of residential use plus the 15,000 square feet. of non-residential use that will function as retail space.

According to site plans, the proposed property will be 90 feet tall, and 70 feet from the proposed Eastern Greenway green space.

According to Montgomery Planning documents, 15% of the development will contain Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs).

There are also plans for 345 parking spaces across three below-grade levels at the property.

The idea for the development and preliminary plans were first unveiled in February 2020.

The area of the development is connected by transit, including the Red Line Bethesda Metrorail Station 0.4 miles away, as well as Metrobus, RideOn, the Bethesda Circulator and the upcoming Purple Line.

The space is next to the new Marriott International Headquarters, a 21-story office building in downtown Bethesda.

8001 Wisconsin Ave’s developer, B.F. Saul Real Estate Investment Trust, based in the Washington, DC area, did not respond to MoCo360’s requests for comment.