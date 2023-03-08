A man died after a shooting in Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to a news release by Montgomery County Police.

According to the police, 3rd district officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Hampshire Green Lane around 9:02 p.m.

Police stated they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Rockville man accused of stealing from Girl Scouts charged with multiple robberies

According to the police, there is currently no one in custody in connection with the incident.

Police said investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

This shooting comes after growing concerns over safety around the White Oak area of Silver Spring in recent months. On Feb. 17., a 19-year-old was shot and killed on a Metrobus in White Oak. On Dec. 21, a man was fatally shot at a Wayne Avenue parking garage. On Dec. 8, a fatal shooting of a gas station attendant in White Oak occurred, and a subsequent search of suspect Torrey Moore’s apartment led to police discovering the decomposed remains of a pregnant woman.

At a community listening session at White Oak in January, many residents in the area had called for increased policing and safety measures in response to the incidents. To increase safety across the county, County Executive Marc Elrich and other officials announced the Late Night Business Safety Plan which aims to establish new rules to increase safety around nighttime businesses in the area.