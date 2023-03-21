Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting March 7 of 20-year-old Walter Woods in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police announced Tuesday.

Javier Reyes, 21, of Silver Spring and Brian Gaitan-Sanchez, 20, of Bladensburg were charged in the shooting in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane.

According to the police, 3rd district officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials responded to reports of a shooting around 9:02 p.m. at that location and found Woods, a Takoma Park resident, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials stated. Montgomery County police’s ‘Etch and Catch’ program aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts

Detectives identified Reyes and Sanchez as suspects in Woods’ death and obtained an arrest warrant for them on Monday, according to a news release. Officials acquired and executed a seize and search warrant of the two men’s residences on Tuesday, and they were taken into custody, police said.

Both were taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit and are being held without bond, according to the release.

Court records did not list attorney information for Reyes and Gaitan-Sanchez.

