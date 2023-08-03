Starting Aug. 15 small, independently owned and operated businesses in the Purple Line’s construction corridor can apply for $5,000 grants offered by the county. Businesses that have been negatively affected by the light rail line’s construction are encouraged to apply to the Phase III grant program.

The County’s Business Center will be offering the grants and hosting informational webinars on the program on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 in English, Spanish and Amharic. Applications for the phase III grants will be open until Sept. 30.

“Our new Business Center staff will be proactively reaching out and making sure every eligible business in this corridor is aware of this grant opportunity,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. [The MoCo Show]

Gas prices on the rise in the D.C. region Damascus man, 19, charged for allegedly providing murder weapon in Father’s Day homicide

In the D.C. region gas prices are on the rise. The national average price of gas is currently $3.75 per gallon and Maryland is trending higher by about a penny. At a gas station in Kensington July 31, prices were reported at $4.19.

According to the global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), Tom Kloza, the increased prices are a result of oil refineries in the South struggling to operate in heat as well as, cuts to international oil supply coming from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Advertisement

“The Saudis have cut crude oil unilaterally. And most of the people in the market think those cuts are going to last through September,” Kloza said. “And Russia is actually, believe it or not, adhering to a cut that they promised. … And that tightens up crude [oil], but there’ll be more crude oil coming on-line later in the year.” [WTOP]

Silver Spring teacher wins lottery at Gaithersburg Giant

A 34-year-old Silver Spring woman using the name “Disco” won a $31,714 lottery prize last week. She bought a $2 FAST PLAY Gold Fish ticket while shopping at Giant grocery store in Gaithersburg, located at 18250 Flower Hill Way.

Advertisement

“Disco” is a teacher and said she would likely use the prize money to buy a new car and put the rest into her savings. “Something told me to buy a ticket. I went with my gut,” she said in a press release. [My MCM]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

MoCo Democratic panel allegedly scrambling to pay $13,000+ it owes IRS, amid lien threat

Man driving the wrong way on I-270 killed 1, injured 9

MoCo residents’ feedback to be incorporated into Pedestrian Master Plan

Advertisement