Community members and local leaders gathered to commemorate the raising of Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic Black church in Potomac, after a flood in 2019 wiped out its foundation. This is the latest milestone in the project to restore the church and build a new place of worship.

According to Brian Gafney, an architect with Antunovich Associates, crews used hydraulics to move the 100-year-old two and half feet above Seven Locks Road to protect it from future flooding.

Former Montgomery County Executive Ike Legget attended the celebration and said, “Let me explain something to you, this is African American history.” [NBC4]

White Oak Duckpin Lanes – which opened in 1959 – has been closed since September 2021 due to flooding that damaged the bowling lanes and a dispute with the building’s landlord. On Saturday the bowling alley, at 11207 New Hampshire Ave., held a grand reopening.

Watch the promotional video hyping up the reopening of White Oak Duckpin Lanes and check out photos documenting the process of redoing the lanes on their Instagram page. In the video an employee of the bowling alley put it simply, “White Oak’s back!” [The MoCo Show]

Police to bring back free catalytic converter etching program

Montgomery County Police are partnering with local auto-body shops and vehicle service centers to bring back their free catalytic converter etching program, “Etch and Catch.” The program aims to deter thefts of converters and help with the recovery of ones that have been stolen.

At the auto body shops and service center, technicians will etch a serial number onto the vehicle’s catalytic converter. The serial number is entered into a database to trace the part if it is stolen.

Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 240-773-5881 or by signing up online. [My MCM]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 81 degrees.

