Raphael Mayorga, 19, of Frederick will be held without bond after he allegedly intentionally struck Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick Kepp, 36, during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 270 on Wednesday.

Maryland District Court Judge Zuberi B. Williams said Thursday that he made this decision because Mayorga is a “danger to the community.”

Mayorga was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and causing life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said at a press conference Thursday. Montgomery County Police officer indicted for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

“The judge rightly pointed out in the course of the hearing that he was a risk factor and that he was a threat to public safety,” McCarthy said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich voiced similar sentiments prior to the bond review hearing.

“He is an example of somebody who should not be put back on the street. Period,” Elrich said.

McCarthy listed other reasons Mayorga should be held without bond: the lack of a driver’s license, and he was on probation when this incident occurred.

Mayorga’s public defender argued for him to be held in 24-hour detention with electronic monitoring in his home, arguing that he lives with his parents and has not failed to appear in court in the past. However, the judge did not agree.

McCarthy added that there are no major status updates on Kepp’s health. He reiterated that Kepp’s legs were “crushed” in the incident, and he has lost the use of them.

Officers, including Kepp, are very familiar with Mayorga, according to McCarthy.

Between April 28 and June 1, there were four separate occasions where Mayorga baited police officers into high-speed chases on I-270. In each chase, Mayorga evaded law enforcement, McCarthy said.

Kepp arrested Mayorga on May 26 for several traffic citations, including driving 136 mph on I-270 and reckless driving, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. After he was arrested, he was allowed to remain free on bond, McCarthy said.

Around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, county police said they were trying to pull over Mayorga, who they suspected of being under the influence and was trying to goad them into a chase.

Drug test results are currently pending, Jones stated in a Wednesday press conference.

Mayorga was in a green Dodge Charger, and starting at the Clarksburg Outlets, he allegedly entered and exited I-270 north and south repeatedly, driving at least 110 mph and almost running someone off the road, Jones said.

Kepp exited his patrol car to deploy stop sticks, which are used to deflate tires. While he was placing the stop sticks, Mayorga drove the Charger into him, according to police.

“The vehicle is observed intentionally moving from the middle lanes to the far-left lanes and coming directly at Sgt. Kepp as he was deploying the stop sticks,” Jones said.

Mayorga has a Pre-Trial Assessment and Supervision Unit hearing on Oct. 26 for violating probation.

