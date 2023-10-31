Cava founders Ted Xenohristos, Dimitri Moshovitis and Ike Grigoropoulos are set to open a new steakhouse in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda in 2024.

Bouboulina, an American steakhouse with Greek influences, is named for a female naval commander in the Greek War of Independence. It is on track to open in the spring or summer of 2024. The three founders also own two other Pike & Rose restaurants – Julii, a French-Mediterranean brasserie, and Melina, a modern Greek restaurant.

[Washingtonian]

County Council Public Safety Committee talks increase in certain juvenile crimes

At a Montgomery County Council Public Safety Committee on Monday, councilmembers learned that juvenile carjackings in the state jumped by 85% and handgun violations were up 220% between 2021 and 2023.

According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, juvenile crime numbers for these particular offenses are “off the charts.”

McCarthy said the county needs to invest in more resources and programs to stop this trend.

[WTOP]

Gomez Addams (Actor John Astin) was raised in Montgomery County

The star of a spooky Halloween film favorite has Montgomery County roots.

John Astin, 93, who starred as Gomez Addams in the 1960s television series The Addams Family was born in Baltimore and raised in Bethesda.

The popular sitcom ran on ABC from 1964 to 1966. He later reprised the role in the 1977 made-for-television film Halloween with the New Addams Family and voiced the role of Gomez in the animated series The Addams Family from 1992 to 1993.

[The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees

