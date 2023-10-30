Former state delegate and GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced he is running for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District in a Facebook video on Monday.

“We must choose to put our families and freedom first,” Cox said in the video, filmed with his wife, Valerie Cox, at their Frederick County home.

An announcement on his website stated: “Dan Cox is running for Congress because he’s deeply concerned about the financial burden of high inflation and national debt on Marylanders and all Americans. He believes in protecting the American dream and securing our borders to combat deadly increases in fentanyl trafficking, preserving our communities and resources. Dan remains committed to passing common-sense changes and protecting the freedoms of all Americans, always prioritizing families over special interests.”

Cox’s 2022 unsuccessful run for the Maryland governor’s office provoked controversy. Cox, who holds far-right views on abortion, climate change, the Second Amendment and opposed COVID-19 restrictions, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Cox co-hosted buses that took participants to the Million MAGA March on Jan. 6, 2021 that preceded the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He also called then-Vice President Mike Pence (R) a “traitor” on social media. Police investigating ‘hate-based vandalism’ at Thomas W. Pyle Middle and Chevy Chase Elementary schools

Cox lost the governor’s race to Wes Moore (D), who received just under 65% of the vote.



Cox has voiced distrust in the mail-in ballot and early voting systems and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. He also challenged a Montgomery County Circuit Court decision that allowed the Maryland Board of Elections to start processing mail-in ballots early.

In seeking the Republican party nomination, Cox will face Heath Barnes, current burgess (mayor) of Woodsboro and former vice-chair of the Maryland GOP; Chris Hyser, former Maryland State Police officer and current volunteer chaplain; Mariela Roca, Air Force veteran and former federal employee for the U.S. Army working on supply chain issues for the Department of Defense; Tom Royals, Navy flight veteran and IT sales executive; and Brenda Thiam, former state delegate (District 2B) and former special education teacher.

Former Del. Neil Parrott (R-2A) launched an exploratory committee for the seat in July but hasn’t yet announced official plans. Other contenders who political observers think may enter the race on the Republican side are Maryland General Assembly Minority Leader Del. Jason Buckel (R-1B) and former Maryland state senator David Brinkley (R-4A).

Cox spent several months considering whether to run for Congress, telling MoCo360 in September that he was still contemplating a run, and implying dissatisfaction with other candidates.

“Our children must be safe and well educated with local jobs that actually pay enough to live here and I don’t see this priority in our current leadership,” Cox told MoCo360 in September. “We need a candidate who intends to be the voice of all the people including those who feel left out, forgotten or just plain frustrated with a government that smacks of corruption and sends more money to overseas oligarchs than returning it to the taxpayers who sometimes have to work multiple jobs just to pay the bills.”

In July, someone filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee entering Cox in the race, but Cox said he did not file it and claimed fraud.

The Hill first reported in July that Cox filed for the congressional race, citing the FEC paperwork. Cox requested the story be retracted, calling it “fake” and reiterating on social media that he did not file the paperwork.