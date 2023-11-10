This story, originally published on Nov. 10, 2023 at 2 p.m., was updated on Nov. 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. to add more details about the shooting from a police press release.

“We need fire and rescue in here like now, so tell them to hurry up,” Montgomery County Police said over the radio.

This was said after two men were shot Friday afternoon in Montgomery Village, and one of them died, according to police. 13-year-old boy arrested in White Oak shooting in August

Montgomery County Police said they were dispatched around 12:26 p.m. to the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle for the sound of shots fired. The area is filled with a large apartment complex with multiple buildings.

Once they arrived at the scene, police said in radio transmissions that they found a Hispanic male with two gunshot wounds to the back, police said in a press release. He is 18 years old, police said in a press release. He was transported to Suburban Hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Then, moments later, another person was reported shot in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, and emergency personnel was dispatched at 12:55 p.m. to provide medical attention, according to radio communications.

Advertisement

When paramedic engine 708 arrived on the scene, they determined the second victim to be so grievously injured as to be “priority four,” according to radio transmissions. The Maryland Medical Protocols for EMS defines priority four as “not needing medical attention.”

The man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Four suspects fled the scene, according to police radio. There are no suspects in custody, and this is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Advertisement

Police said they will release more information when it becomes available.

According to DataMontgomery, this is the 25th homicide in 2023. There were 22 homicides in 2022.

Also, there was a shooting at the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle over the summer on June 27.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.