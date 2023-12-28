A 70-year-old woman, identified as Teresa Morena De Mejia of Rockville, was struck by at least two vehicles and killed on Tuesday evening while crossing Viers Mill Road near the Twinbrook Center in Rockville.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the area to reports of a collision around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials performed lifesaving measures on the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for MCPD. Drivers of the two cars that struck the woman stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. [Fox 5 D.C.] Pedestrian dies in multi-vehicle collision in Rockville

Bethesda woman prevented from bringing a loaded gun onto flight

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) a Bethesda woman was stopped by authorities from bringing a loaded handgun onto her flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Christmas Eve. The gun was loaded with six bullets and TSA officers detected the weapon in the woman’s carry-on.

“This traveler was cited by the police and will likely receive a federal civil penalty of thousands of dollars,” said John Busch, TSA’s federal security director at Reagan National Airport, in a statement. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times, and they know not to bring them to an airport checkpoint.”

The 9mm handgun was the 39th firearm that TSA at Reagan National Airport has detected at security checkpoints this year. [Patch]

Advertisement

Tips for proper disposal of your Christmas tree

Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is advising that Christmas trees be placed for curbside pickup by 7 a.m. on the next scheduled recycling collection day. Apartment and condominium residents should check with property managers for tree disposal instructions.

Collected trees are taken to the Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station to be turned into mulch. County residents can also take their trees to the station for recycling, at 16105 Frederick Road. For more information about what can be recycled or composted visit DEP’s website. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a low of 47 degrees and a high of 58 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

White’s Ferry stalemate continues for a third year

Minimum wage for some MoCo workers rises as Maryland rate becomes $15

The biggest restaurant openings, closings in 2023 in Montgomery County

Advertisement

Related Stories