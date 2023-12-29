Maryland State Police said in a Thursday release that it will have increased New Year’s Eve patrols to try to stop impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.

All of the department’s sections, including the Rockville Barrack, will patrol certain highways, police said. For example, in Montgomery County, police are targeting I-495.

Police urge people to not drink if they’re driving and provided safety tips for those attending New Year’s Eve celebrations, including choosing a sober driver in advance, using public transportation or a ride-share service if there is not a sober driver, not letting a friend drive if they seem to be impaired and calling 911 immediately if they see or suspect an impaired driver. [DC News Now] Numerous spikes in MoCo crime in 2023, including increase in homicides

Ride On Bus crashes into Silver Spring home

A Ride On Bus crashed into a home in the Fairland area of Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The bus crashed into a house on the 3000 block of Fairland Road as it entered a traffic circle at the intersection with Galway Drive, and police and MCFRS personnel were dispatched to the scene at around 7:30 p.m., Piringer said.

The driver was the only person on the bus and was not hurt, Piringer said. Also, authorities said that no one inside the home was injured.

There were several periods of heavy rain on Wednesday, but is still unclear if that was a factor in the crash. [NBC4]

Kusshi Sushi to open in downtown Rockville in 2024

Construction on a new Kusshi Sushi location in downtown Rockville is slated to begin in January, and the restaurant hopes to open in Spring 2024, according to Co-owner Wesley Yao.

The restaurant will be located at 36G Maryland Ave. in Rockville Town Square, replacing Sushi Damo, which closed on Oct. 1.

Kusshi Sushi has other locations in Montgomery County as well, including Pike and Rose and Downtown Silver Spring. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high of 49 degrees.

