This story was updated at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 2 to correct the city Good Counsel is located.

Our Lady of Good Counsel celebrated players from the Falcons football team as they announced the next step in their athletic careers.

Most of student athletes from the Olney school revealed their choices of where they will be playing for the fall 2024 season on Dec. 20 as part of National Signing Day.

Linebacker Aaron Chiles, the MaxPreps Maryland Player of the Year, will be playing at Florida.

Chiles will have a teammate nearby as wide receiver Elijah Moore will be playing for Florida State University. The No. 1 player in Maryland is officially in #Tribe24



The No. 1 player in Maryland is officially in #Tribe24



Welcome to the #NoleFamily, @3lijahmoore!https://t.co/YTMGO0oAKj pic.twitter.com/7DQk3qM5A1
December 20, 2023

Defensive tackle D.J. Briscoe and quarterback Frankie Weaver will remain teammates as both will be playing at Monmouth University in New Jersey. More size on the D-Line‼️#FlyHawks || @djbriscoe3 pic.twitter.com/1Omx1Lytbd — Monmouth Football (@MUHawksFB) December 20, 2023 Frankie Weaver was born to throw touchdowns#FlyHawks || @frankieweaverr pic.twitter.com/JdM71qh6sl
December 20, 2023

Linebacker C.J. Kubah-Taylor looks to make an impact with Clemson in South Carolina this fall. Kubah-Taylor won’t be alone as fellow defensive teammate, Darien Mayo, a defensive lineman, will also be a member of the Tigers next fall. Pen to paper ✍️



Welcome to the family, @TheDCMayo!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/YGNY9Ayiak — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Judah Jenkens, a defensive back, will remain local as he will be playing for the Maryland Terrapins.

West Virginia adds center Kyle Altuner. Welcome home, @KyleAltuner 👊#TakeMeHome24 pic.twitter.com/6J0NDXmQpQ
December 20, 2023

Fellow offensive lineman, Nicholas Dowdell, will be playing this fall for Delaware State. Welcome to the Hornets Family! #2W4RM



"The bond we have is so much deeper than the game we play." -Patrick Willis-@FBCoachHull42@CoachRDJohnson@GRicumstrict @CoachWhite_DSU@CoachTaylor10 @CoachDwilson09 @SlookyRozay34 @Recruit25_hill@DimitriHill5 pic.twitter.com/q8E2kuxZIu — Delaware State FB (@DelSt_Football) December 21, 2023

Defensive back Garrett Jackson looks to be a ball hawk for Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

Beyond the gridiron, lacrosse junior Addie Hodges has committed to playing for Salisbury University. ⭐️COMMIT ALERT⭐️ Congratulations to junior, Addie Hodges, on her commitment to Salisbury University to continue her academic and lacrosse career!

Congratulations, Addie! We are all so proud of you!!

.#traditionliveshere #falconpride pic.twitter.com/tBETlwzd3T Advertisement December 23, 2023

