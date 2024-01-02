This story was updated at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 2 to correct the city Good Counsel is located.
Our Lady of Good Counsel celebrated players from the Falcons football team as they announced the next step in their athletic careers.
Most of student athletes from the Olney school revealed their choices of where they will be playing for the fall 2024 season on Dec. 20 as part of National Signing Day.
Linebacker Aaron Chiles, the MaxPreps Maryland Player of the Year, will be playing at Florida.
Chiles will have a teammate nearby as wide receiver Elijah Moore will be playing for Florida State University.
Defensive tackle D.J. Briscoe and quarterback Frankie Weaver will remain teammates as both will be playing at Monmouth University in New Jersey.
Linebacker C.J. Kubah-Taylor looks to make an impact with Clemson in South Carolina this fall. Kubah-Taylor won’t be alone as fellow defensive teammate, Darien Mayo, a defensive lineman, will also be a member of the Tigers next fall.
Judah Jenkens, a defensive back, will remain local as he will be playing for the Maryland Terrapins.
West Virginia adds center Kyle Altuner.
Fellow offensive lineman, Nicholas Dowdell, will be playing this fall for Delaware State.
Defensive back Garrett Jackson looks to be a ball hawk for Merrimack College in Massachusetts.
Beyond the gridiron, lacrosse junior Addie Hodges has committed to playing for Salisbury University.
