In the early hours of Jan. 1, a Virginia man was struck and killed by a Clarksburg driver while filling the gas tank of his vehicle on the side of I-270 near Bethesda, according to Maryland State Police. The victim has been identified as Caesar Adigwe, 36, a Spotsylvania County resident.

Police said the driver, who was a 22-year-old woman driving a Nissan, stayed at the scene. Officers are still investigating and will turn over their findings to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed. [WTOP]

Renovations to repair Silver Spring’s Arrive apartment complex lead to new fire

On Dec. 30, the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring saw another fire, nearly one year after a fire at the same complex killed one person and injured dozens in February 2023. Saturday's fire is believed to have been caused by ongoing renovations to repairs stemming from the previous fire.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the installation of a new HVAC unit in an apartment that was vacated due to the February fire was the cause. No injuries were reported, and investigators said the apartment was unoccupied and the fire was quickly brought under control. [WJLA]

Family celebrates New Year with the birth of a baby girl in Silver Spring

One of the first MoCo babies to be born in the New Year was welcomed into the world at the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. The baby was born at 12:37 a.m., weighing 4 pounds and 11 ounces. According to officials, she is among the first babies born in the Washington, D.C. region in 2024.

“With each New Year comes new hopes, new dreams, new expectations, and new life,” said Nia Williams, director of Labor & Delivery at WOMC, in a statement. “We feel so blessed they chose us to bring their new life into this world.”

The family received a gift basket filled with toys and baby essentials to take home along with their new bundle of joy. [WJLA]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees and a high of 47 degrees.

