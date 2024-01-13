This story was updated 12:54 p.m. to correct the spelling of Tammy Ross’ name and the Warriors’ record.

Entering Thursday’s game, the Sherwood Warriors (8-2) and first year head coach Tammy Ross had dominated for the past month, with five-straight wins, including four wins of a 20-point margin or greater. But on home court against the Paint Branch Panthers (5-5), the Warriors had their hands full with Panthers senior Abigail Bryant.

While Bryant scored 20 in the contest and poached her fair share of steals and rebounds, the Warriors held on to win, 50-46.

“It’s been a lot of fun. The girls are really entertaining, they’re really upbeat. There’s a lot of energy,” Ross said. “We build on each other and feed off each other. And I told them in [the locker room] that when things go wrong and they go down, they pick each other back up. And because of that stuff, games like these close ones, they bring each other together.”

Teamwork and selflessness were on display throughout the night as ball movement, extra passes and finding the open player generated high-scoring chances, resulting in a 21-15 first quarter lead, with six different players scoring. Bryant put up nine of the Panthers’ first 10 points to knot the game 10-10 midway through.

“Before I coached them I watched them in Fall league up in Germantown,” Ross said. “Before I put my offense in, they already showed [selflessness]. I was just putting a structure around it. By doing that, they kind of knew where they’re supposed to look at and they just look for their teammates. It’s also been really awesome because a lot of these kids have already played together. It just falls into place.”

Advertisement

In response, the Warriors activated their full court zone defense with Avery Anderson harassing the ball-handler and in turn generating takeaways. As a result, Warriors’ Adrianna Nnabue and Aubree Thompson cashed in with layups to surge ahead and separate from the Panthers on the scoreboard.

“We’ve been working on finishing,” Anderson said. “It seems like it would be given if you steal the ball, you’re going to make it but it’s really like two different things. We’ve definitely worked on it a lot and improved a lot over the course of this season.”

In the second quarter, both teams tightened up defensively and the falling shots quelled. Bryant went scoreless in the frame and the Panthers scored six points while the Warriors were held scoreless for the first four minutes.

Advertisement

The Warriors came on late for nine points with the help of Avery Graham scoring five points, including drilling a three-point shot and Savannah Weisman sinking two free throws. Taylor Corrothers added two in the final minute, spurring a nine-point halftime lead.

Third quarter returned to scoring for both clubs as Bryant scored eight and the Panthers totaled 13 to the Warriors’ 10. The lead marginally declined, partially due to the four missed free throws for Sherwood. Sherwood’s Adrianna Nnabue sprints with the ball on Jan. 11. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

After missing two free throws to end the third, Nnabue hit the third three-pointer of the game for the Warriors, extending the lead to nine. Nnabue also became heavily involved in rebounding, though the guard is at a height disadvantage.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty fun [being underestimated],” Nnabue said. “If I see it going up there I’m just going to try to get it as hard as I can.”

The lead would’ve been heartily out of reach with minutes left on the clock, but the Warriors’ free throws didn’t fall. The Warriors went 3-for-12 in the final eight minutes, granting the Panthers an opportunity to come back. But physical defense, tough rebounding and smart passing to keep the Panthers from gaining possessions overcame the comeback bid as they defended home court.

“We’re probably going to be [practicing free throws] after every single drill [next week],” Weisman said. “Just to be in like, a game-like [scenario], get all sweaty and stuff and then before water break go do some free throws.”

Advertisement

After the game, many players shared their feelings on Ross.

“With our new coach, I feel like we’ve never been more confident than we are right now,” Weisman said. “We are always doing team things and we feel like we’re such a great team and bonded. We’re feeling really happy and proud.”

“We’ve shown a lot of resilience with the big change [at head coach],” Nnabue said. “We’re making sure Sherwood is a known team and we just got to keep moving. Keep the momentum. Just keep the energy up.”

Advertisement

Upcoming Games:

Sherwood vs. Poolesville (7:15 p.m. Jan. 16), vs. Poolesville (7:15 p.m. Jan. 18), vs. Wheaton (TBA, Jan. 23)

Paint Branch @ Walter Johnson (7:15 p.m. Jan. 16), @ Bethesda-Chevy Chase (7:15 p.m. Jan. 19), vs. Rockville (TBA Jan. 26)

Related Stories