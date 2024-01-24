This story, originally published at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, was updated at 11:55 a.m. to add that the school’s lockdown was lifted.

At 11:49 a.m., Montgomery County Police said the lockdown at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg had been lifted and the report of a firearm was “determined to be unfounded.”

At 11:06 a.m., police said that the school was placed on lockdown because of a report of a “person believed to have a firearm.” Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) spokesperson Chris Cram told MoCo360 that “we were made aware of a threat of weapon and the school went into lockdown.” Former Farquhar principal Joel Beidleman no longer an MCPS employee

At 11:37 a.m., police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the school remained on lockdown as police determined whether the threat was valid. Watkins Mill High School is on lockdown for the report of a person believed to have a firearm. More information will be released when it's available. pic.twitter.com/rt3bOc4278 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 24, 2024

In November, the school was in a shelter-in-place for a nearby shooting in Montgomery Village.

