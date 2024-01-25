Steven Rales, 72, of Bethesda, was nominated Tuesday for an Academy Award in the best live-action short film category as the producing partner to director Wes Anderson for “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

The film is a 39-minute adaptation of a 1977 short story by famous author Roald Dahl and can be streamed on Netflix. Henry Sugar, the main character, is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Rales is the principal of the Hollywood production company Indian Paintbrush, and this is his third Oscar nomination. He is also the co-founder and chairman of the D.C. conglomerate Danaher Corporation, and his net worth is $10.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. [Washington Business Journal] Watkins Mill High School lockdown lifted; report of firearm unfounded

Trial begins for doctor who allegedly sexually assaulted patients

The trial began this week in the Montgomery County Circuit Court for Dr. Ishtiaq Malik, who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted patients while working at Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care in Silver Spring.

Malik was arrested in February on two counts of rape, and after the news broke, prosecutors say, nine more women came forward to report Malik’s inappropriate conduct. In total, 10 women have come forward with allegations against him, according to prosecutors [NBC4].

Murder conviction thrown out for ex-diplomat’s daughter

The Appellate Court of Maryland threw out the murder conviction of Sophia Negroponte, the daughter of former U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte, on Tuesday.

Judges remanded the case to the Montgomery County Circuit Court because, in the trial, the jury heard clips of interrogation video where police questioned Sophia Negroponte’s credibility and testimony from a prosecution expert witness who questioned her credibility.

Negroponte was convicted of second-degree murder in Jan. 2023 in the killing of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, in Rockville and was sentenced to 35 years in prison [The Washington Post].

Today’s weather:

Rain and fog with a high of 59 degrees.

