This story, originally published at 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2024, was updated at 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2024, to correct that the woman was not killed.
A woman was found dead, and a man was injured in an incident Thursday night at the Middlebrook Mobile Home Park in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said.
Around 8:53 p.m., police officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the 19500 block of Frederick Road for a stabbing, police said.
Police said that when officers arrived, they found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition, a man walked into Holy Cross Germantown Hospital with serious injuries, according to police radio communications.
The woman’s body will be transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to identify the official cause and manner of death, according to police.
Police said that this is an active and ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it’s available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
