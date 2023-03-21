Group of kids thwarts man’s attempt to kidnap child from Gaithersburg bus stop, police say

A group of children waiting at a school bus stop in Gaithersburg thwarted a man’s attempt to kidnap one of their schoolmates Monday morning, according to Montgomery County police. Jamaal Germany, 30, of Gaithersburg has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping attempt in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive.

The child told police they were waiting at the stop “when the suspect allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building,” according to a statement from police. “Several students who were standing at the bus stop attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free.”

When the bus arrived, all the students boarded, police said, before the incident was reported to school officials. A community engagement officer responded to the children’s school, police identified Germany as a suspect and arrested him, according to police. [ABC News].

Counties where the most people work from home in Maryland

Montgomery County ranks number one in a survey examining where people work from home the most in the state.

According to the survey, 37.1% of workers in the county work from home [Ocean City Today].

MoCo groups among Forever Maryland honorees awarded grants totaling $92,000

Amula Foundation (Also known as Rise N Shine Foundation Inc.), Bethesda Green, Charles Koiner Center for Urban Farming Inc. and Montgomery Parks Foundation were among organizations in the state recognized by the Forever Maryland environmental program, which granted a total of $92,000 to honorees. [Maryland Department of Natural Resources].

