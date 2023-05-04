Montgomery County’s transportation department is letting students helm its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media accounts on May 8.

Students will focus on Vision Zero, an effort to eliminate serious/fatal collisions involving drivers, pedestrians and cyclists by 2030.

Duwan Morris, program manager for MoCo’s Vision Zero Youth Ambassador Program, will help the students with their messages on transportation safety. [WTOP]

Board of Education announces service award winners

For its 26th Annual Awards for Distinguished Service to Public Education, the county’s Board of Education announced its 17 individuals and organizations. Recipients were nominated by community members, organizations, businesses, board members and county public school staff.

Poolesville High School senior Hannah Lucas-Dreiss was named the School Service Volunteer. Community Individuals recipients are Jewru Bandeh, the direct of Eastern Montgomery Regional Services Center and Ricardo Loaiza, executive director of After School Dance Fund, Inc. in Silver Spring.

Advertisement

The honorees will be honored during a ceremony 6 p.m. May 9 at Carver Educational Services Center, 850 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. [MoCo Show]

Montgomery County sets up durable medical equipment collection site

Montgomery County has set up a new collection site that allows for donations of medical equipment including wheelchairs, shower chairs, walkers and at-home hospital beds.

Advertisement

Items will be collected at the Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center as part of an statewide initiative by the Maryland Department of Aging. All items will be sanitized, refurbished and provided to residents free of charge.

County residents can donate/receive the items by contacting the department at 240-230-8000 or emailing dme.mdoa@maryland.gov. [MyMoCoMedia]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high near 61.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

Former Montgomery College leader starts new governor-appointed job

MoCo Dems announce search to fill District 17 delegate seat

Advertisement

Finalists for Planning Board chair talk equitable planning, building trust