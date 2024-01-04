Montgomery County announced last week that free RecFit passes will be available this year, allowing residents access to the county’s fitness centers and recreational activities.

The RecFit passes were also free in 2023, and more than 100,000 were issued. The passes grant access to fitness room equipment and game rooms where people can play sports like table tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball.

County residents can sign up for the passes in person at any of the county’s 22 recreation centers. They’ll need proof of residency (a valid photo ID with a Montgomery County address or a photo ID with a current utility bill). [WTOP] Fight on first day back from winter break at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Fire at Gene’s Costumes in Kensington caused around $100,000 in damage

An electrical fire on Tuesday at Gene’s Costumes in Kensington caused approximately $100,000 worth of damage, according to Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson.

The fire occurred in the basement around noon due to a light ballast, and there were no injuries reported, Piringer said.

Gene’s Costumes is an old-school costume shop that both sells and rents novelty clothing pieces and accessories for Halloween, school theater productions and other occasions. [The MoCo Show]

Metro SmarTrip cards are free for seniors starting on Jan. 16

Metro is currently charging a $2 fee for Senior SmarTrip cards, but WMATA announced that starting on Jan. 16, they will be free.

Montgomery County residents ages 65 and older can obtain Senior SmarTrip cards at county public libraries, the TriPS store in Silver Spring, the mobile commuter store and the county finance office in Rockville. Customers just need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID with proof of age. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 43 degrees.

