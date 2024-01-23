Montgomery County was in the spotlight on last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, as comedian Colin Jost cracked a joke about the driver who drove their car into a Whole Foods in Bethesda last week, striking one pedestrian.

“A Volvo crashed through the front of a Whole Foods in a Maryland suburb,” Jost said. “It was an accident so white that everyone’s insurance went down.”

The NBC sketch comedy show often makes jokes about news items across the country in the Weekend Update segment, which parodies television news programs.

You can watch the clip on SNL’s YouTube channel at the 40 second mark.

[Saturday Night Live]

Two Montgomery County Public Schools security officers were injured after breaking up a fight at a football game on Thursday, according to school officials.

The fight occurred at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville after a football game against Silver Spring’s John F. Kennedy High School, according to a letter from Kennedy’s principal, Vicki Adamson.

“At the conclusion of the game, a fight occurred following a verbal and physical interaction between a Kennedy High School player and individuals in the stands,” Adamson’s letter said. “Other Kennedy High School players also became involved, during which two security officials were slightly injured and a police officer was pushed.”

Adamson said students who were involved could face suspension or expulsion.

[Fox 5]

Montgomery County Police Sergeant Patrick Kepp honored at Ravens game

Montgomery County Police Sergeant Patrick Kepp was honored for his service during a Baltimore Ravens football game on Saturday. Kepp lost his legs in October after getting involved in a traffic stop on I-270.

Kepp was recognized during the game as a Seats for Service recipient and also got to greet Gov. Wes Moore (D). Kepp is reportedly a big fan of the team.

On Oct. 18 Kepp was one of the officers attempting to pull over Raphael Mayorga, 19, of Frederick, who was trying to goad officers into a chase, police allege.

Mayorga was driving at a speed of at least 110 mph, police said. As Kepp exited his patrol car to deploy stop sticks, Mayorga drove his green Dodge Charger into him, according to police.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees

