A 16-year-old Gaithersburg resident has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting last week of Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. at the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday night.

A 14-year-old has been charged as an accessory after the fact. Both have been arrested, police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. May 18 at the station, 11171 Georgia Ave. Leslie, 18, of Greenbelt, was critically injured and died overnight.

An altercation among male teenagers had erupted on the station escalator, culminating with the shooting on the train platform, a preliminary investigation had found.

A search followed that included Metro Transit Police and a helicopter.

Major Crimes detectives determined that the 16-year-old and other male teenagers were on the escalator along with Leslie and a group of friends, according to the release.

The dispute escalated until, police allege, the suspect shot Leslie, then boarded a train and fled.

Investigators identified the 16-year-old as the assailant and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the release. He was arrested at home and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

He has been charged with second-degree murder; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; first-degree assault; reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded handgun.

MoCo360 generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

The 14-year-old was being charged through Maryland’s juvenile justice system as an accessory after the fact.