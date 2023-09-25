Former GOP gubernatorial Dan Cox nominee continues to contemplate whether he will run for the open seat in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, he told MoCo360 in an email Friday.

“We have been carefully considering the sixth district race and have not yet made a decision on whether to run,” Cox wrote. “Our children must be safe and well educated with local jobs that actually pay enough to live here and I don’t see this priority in our current leadership.”

“We need a candidate who intends to be the voice of all the people including those who feel left out, forgotten or just plain frustrated with a government that smacks of corruption and sends more money to overseas oligarchs than returning it to the taxpayers who sometimes have to work multiple jobs just to pay the bills,” Cox added.

In July filed, someone filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee entering Cox in the race, but Cox said he did not file it and claimed fraud.

The Hill first reported in July that Cox filed for the congressional race, citing the FEC paperwork. Cox requested the story be retracted, calling it “fake” and reiterating on social media that he did not file the paperwork. Silver Spring government contractor charged with espionage

If he enters the race, Cox will face Heath Barnes, current burgess (mayor) of Woodsboro and former vice-chair of the Maryland GOP; Chris Hyser, former Maryland State Police officer and current volunteer chaplain; Todd Puglisi, food service worker at McDonald’s and Arby’s; Mariela Roca, Air Force veteran and federal employee for the U.S. Army working on supply chain issues for the Department of Defense; Tom Royals, Navy flight veteran and IT sales executive; and Brenda Thiam, former state delegate (District 2B) and former special education teacher.

Former Del. Neil Parrott (R-2A) launched an exploratory committee for the seat in July but hasn’t yet announced official plans. Other contenders who political observers think may enter the race on the Republican side are Maryland General Assembly Minority Leader Del. Jason Buckel (R-1B) and former Maryland state senator David Brinkley (R-4A).

The candidates took the stage at a forum in Germantown last week to discuss their views.

Glenn Ivey endorses Angela Alsobrooks in Senate race

U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Dist. 4) endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in the U.S. Senate race for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat on Monday.

“Angela is a fighter and I have watched her work hard on behalf of Prince Georgians and Marylanders as State’s Attorney and as Executive, advocating for resources for the community and the new FBI Headquarters to locate in Maryland,” Ivey said in a press release. “I’m endorsing Angela because she’s the type of fighter we need on Capitol Hill right now, and I know that as U.S. Senator, she will passionately fight for all Marylanders.”

According to the Alsobrooks campaign, this is Alsobrooks’ 100th endorsement. Other notable endorsements include Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Dist. 5), Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Dist. 7) and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman. She has also been endorsed by a number of Montgomery County based General Assembly members.

