Voters talk services, crime, transparency

As of 10 a.m., 192 Gaithersburg residents had voted in person and 905 mail-in ballots had been processed and scanned, according to Ty Hardaway, a board of supervisors of elections poll worker. According to the city, Gaithersburg’s population is estimated to be 71,760 people as of July 2023.

Some issues that are on the mind of voters as they vote for candidates are building a new senior center, transparency within the City Council and looking for a council member that will listen and work closely with residents.

Resident Mary Hoferek stood outside of the polling center at the Activity Center in Bohrer Park to chat with voters about the need for a new senior center in Gaithersburg and gather signatures for a petition.

Hoferek said that the Benjamin Gaither Center has had issues with water leaks and has outgrown its current space.

Another resident, Raouf Kechrid, told MoCo360, “My main concern is that we need City Council to be stronger, respond to the requests of local homeowners’ associations and have more transparency in city government.”

Benjamin Johnson said he has been happy in Gaithersburg since he began living in the area in 2015. He noted that there has been no crime on the block that he lives on but has noticed a recent uptick in the city.

He said that while at the polls he was looking to vote for someone who was more of a public servant than a leader and hoped to see more community engagement from the city council in the future.

The basics on Gaithersburg election

Tuesday is Election Day in Gaithersburg, the final day for residents to cast their ballots for three City Council Members.

Six candidates are running for the City Council. Incumbents Neil Harris and Robert Wu, are facing off with newcomers Yamil Hernández, Daniel Lukomsky, Shanika Whitehurst and Omodamola Williams.

While five council members usually serve on the Gaithersburg City Council, currently there are only four members. In June, former council member Ryan Spiegel was selected by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee to fill a vacant seat in District 17 of the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates, leaving one seat open.

According to the city, the council runs as a “city manager style” of government. The mayor is elected to a four-year term and leads the City Council. The council consists of five members that are elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms.

Candidates have said key issues for the city include affordable housing, economic development and public safety.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.